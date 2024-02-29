Starbucks Korea donates W100m to mark March 1st Movement Day

Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun (center right) and National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu (center left) pose for a photo during a donation ceremony at Deoksugung Palace in Seoul on Wednesday. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea said Thursday it has donated 100 million won ($76,150) to the National Trust for Cultural Heritage in commemoration of the 105th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement Day.

During the donation ceremony at Deoksugung Palace on Wednesday, the coffee chain demonstrated its dedication to preserving cultural legacy and enhancing corporate social responsibility.

In anticipation of the forthcoming Liberation Day on Aug. 15, Starbucks Korea has pledged to donate an additional cultural heritage item related to Korea’s struggle for independence. This commitment builds on its past donations of seven artifacts, including pieces by esteemed independence activists Baekbeom Kim Koo, Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, and Manhae Han Yong-un.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Starbucks for practicing the protection of cultural heritage through the donation of cultural heritages that have historical significance so that they can be well preserved," National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu added. "We will ensure that the value of the Republic of Korea's cultural heritage is well conveyed to future generations."

Since 2015, Starbucks Korea has allocated 780 million won to support the preservation of cultural legacies related to Korea's independence, including scholarships for descendants of independence activists.

Concurrently, the company has collaborated with the Cultural Heritage Administration on multiple projects, notably the restoration and preservation of the Old Korean Legation building in Washington as part of its commitment to cultural heritage conservation.

“As we approach March 1st Movement Day, we are honored to contribute to preserving our cultural heritage of independence, representing all Starbucks partners,” Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun said.