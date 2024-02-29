[INVESTOR] S-Oil stays atop Korea's most admired companies

The awards ceremony of "2024 Korea's Most Admired Companies" on Wednesday. (S-Oil)

S-Oil, one of major refineries in South Korea, has once again secured the top position in the highly esteemed "2024 Korea's Most Admired Companies" survey, marking the sixth consecutive year for its inclusion among the top 30 business groups.

S-Oil was also named as the top company in the oil refining industry for eight consecutive years, company officials said Wednesday.

This recognition, bestowed by KMAC, a leading industrial consulting group in Korea, in its annual evaluation, reaffirms S-Oil's enduring dominance and excellence within the industry, company officials said.

The accolade is the outcome of a thorough assessment process that evaluates six crucial criteria, including innovation capacity, customer value and brand perception.

Industry experts noted that S-Oil's steadfast dedication to excelling in these fundamental areas has propelled it to the forefront of the industry for an impressive eight-year period.

Company officials echoed the applause, saying S-Oil is actively broadening its business portfolio by exploring new sectors, such as hydrogen-related ventures and further expanding its presence in the petrochemical industry.

Noteworthy among the endeavors is the ambitious "Shaheen Project," the largest ongoing petrochemical investment initiative in Korea. Scheduled for completion in 2026, it is expected to significantly enhance the company's competitive edge in the market.

S-Oil highlighted its customer-centered marketing, saying, "We are working on various advertisement marketing campaigns such as "GOODOIL," the company's cherished mascot character.

By Kim Jun-hong (hongie@heraldcorp.com)