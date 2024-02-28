CJ’s Tous Les Jours seeks bigger footing in Indonesia

CJ Foodville, the operator of the bakery chain Tous Les Jours and a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, said Wednesday its bakery stores in Indonesia have surpassed 60 in number, with a recent addition in Bandung, located southeast of the capital Jakarta.

Having entered the Indonesian market in 2011, CJ Foodville initially focused on opening branches around the capital city. However, the company has been recently diversifying its focus to include major cities, including Tangerang, Bekasi, Bandung, Bali and Medan. Since November, the company has opened eight new stores across the country.

In 2022, CJ Foodville experienced a drastic surge in sales in Indonesia. It achieved a record sales figure of 33.4 billion won ($25 million) that year, marking a 71.4 percent rise from 19.5 billion won in 2021.

The company attributes the success to Indonesia's economic growth, which has led to a preference among locals for CJ Foodville's premium cafe-style stores and fresh bread over mass-produced alternatives.

As part of its marketing strategy, CJ Foodville has also concentrated on appealing to Indonesia’s culture.

In 2019, CJ Foodville became the first South Korean bakery chain to receive Halal certification in Indonesia, ensuring that all its products meet Halal standards. The food company’s offerings in Indonesia include the pudding product lineups designed to cater to people seeking light and enjoyable treats after the Ramadan period.

CJ Foodville said it plans to broaden its range of products to better appeal to the young demographic in Indonesia, given the country's significant population of young people, while expanding the number of its stores across the country.

"Drawing upon the business experience we have garnered in Indonesia, CJ Foodville has solidified its position as a premium bakery chain in the country," stated an official from CJ Foodville.

"We will also leverage our success in Indonesia to enhance CJ Foodville's competitiveness as a premium Korean bakery chain in the broader Asian market."