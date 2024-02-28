Seoul to launch tethered balloon ride in June

This rendered image provided by the Seoul City Government shows a planned tethered helium balloon attraction to be operated in Seoul.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday announced that the city will operate a tethered helium balloon ride, dubbed Seoul’s Moon, at the Yeouido Hangang Park starting in June.

The balloon will take visitors to a height of 150 meters, offering an elevated view of the capital at night.

Such attractions are in service at many famous tourist spots worldwide, including Disneyland Paris and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to Seoul.

The tethered balloon, created by French manufacturer Aerophile, will be adorned with the city's logo, “Seoul My Soul,” along with accompanying pictograms. Seoul city plans to begin operating tethered balloon rides by the end of June following over a week of test flights to verify its safety, city officials said.