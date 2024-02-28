Seoul to launch tethered balloon ride in June

Most Popular
Seoul to launch tethered balloon ride in JuneBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 13:48
The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday announced that the city will operate a tethered helium balloon ride, dubbed Seoul’s Moon, at the Yeouido Hangang Park starting in June.
The balloon will take visitors to a height of 150 meters, offering an elevated view of the capital at night.
Such attractions are in service at many famous tourist spots worldwide, including Disneyland Paris and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to Seoul.
The tethered balloon, created by French manufacturer Aerophile, will be adorned with the city's logo, “Seoul My Soul,” along with accompanying pictograms. Seoul city plans to begin operating tethered balloon rides by the end of June following over a week of test flights to verify its safety, city officials said.
The balloon can take up to 30 passengers at a time, with each launch lasting 15 minutes, depending on weather conditions. The city plans to charge 25,000 won ($18) per adult with discounts available for people with disabilities and for those who made sacrifices and contributions to the country. The balloon ride will be open year-round and operating hours will be from noon to 10 p.m. every day, except on Monday, when regular maintenance will be conducted.
The city aims to make the tethered balloon a Seoul landmark.
“Seoul’s Moon will be a new landmark in the city. We will continue to make Seoul a city that people want to stay longer and revisit,” said Kim Young-hwan, the director general of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau.
Earlier, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vowed to increase Seoul's standing on the Global Power City Index, a ranking conducted by the Japan-based Institute for Urban Strategies that lists major cities according to their “comprehensive power to attract people, capital and enterprises from around the world.” Seoul was ranked seventh out of a total of 48 cities on the index's 2023 edition. Oh said he aimed to bring Seoul up to fifth place.
