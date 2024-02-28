[Photo News] Hyundai Staria Hybrid

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hyundai Staria HybridBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 13:38
Hyundai Motor Company on Wednesday started taking preorders for the 2024 Hyundai Staria and the newly-added hybrid model of the minivan. According to the automaker, the Staria 1.6 Turbo Hybrid boasts a fuel efficiency of 13 kilometers per liter with a maximum system horsepower of up to 245. The prices of the hybrid model and the 2024 year model begin at 34.33 million won ($25,763) and 28.47 million won, respectively. (Hyundai Motor Group)
