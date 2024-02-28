Home

  1. 1

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

  2. 2

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

  3. 3

    [KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’

  4. 4

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse

  5. 5

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases

  1. 6

    Mass walkout by trainee doctors nears deadline as health services crippled

  2. 7

    Teachers and native English instructors now required to undergo drug testing

  3. 8

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady

  4. 9

    Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief

  5. 10

    [Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report

[Photo News] Hyundai Staria Hybrid

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 13:38

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Company on Wednesday started taking preorders for the 2024 Hyundai Staria and the newly-added hybrid model of the minivan. According to the automaker, the Staria 1.6 Turbo Hybrid boasts a fuel efficiency of 13 kilometers per liter with a maximum system horsepower of up to 245. The prices of the hybrid model and the 2024 year model begin at 34.33 million won ($25,763) and 28.47 million won, respectively. (Hyundai Motor Group)

