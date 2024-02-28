LX Hausys to ramp up presence at KBIS trade show

South Korean construction and interior materials company LX Hausys on Wednesday said it is participating in this week's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas, which runs through Thursday.

The company said it aims to showcase its latest collection of engineered stone and artificial marble, aligning with its strategic goal of expanding into the thriving overseas market.

Artificial marble, known for its cost-effectiveness and durability against impact, scratches and stains, constitutes a significant 70 percent of LX Hausys' overseas sales, solidifying its standing as the second-largest global player in the acryl artificial marble market with a 20 percent market share.

At the KBIS show, LX Hausys has strategically designed an exhibition booth under the theme of naturegraphy, catering to American homebuyers' preference for nature-inspired color palettes.

The company's product lineup includes 14 types of engineered stone, Viatera, and an extensive selection of 50 artificial marble variations, including the HIMACS line.

Among the highlights are the latest engineered stones -- Calacatta Suprema from the Calacatta Collection and Taj Crema from the Quartzite Collection, both capturing significant attention for their natural marble-like patterns and veins.

"This event provides us with the opportunity to attract new customers and establish a stronger presence in the North American market. We plan to reinforce the competitiveness of our artificial marbles through an aggressive localization strategy," an LX Hausys official stated.