S. Korea cuts over 10,000 employees at state-run institutions in 2023

Most Popular
-
1
Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
-
2
Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
-
3
[KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’
-
4
[From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
-
5
Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
-
6
Mass walkout by trainee doctors nears deadline as health services crippled
-
7
Teachers and native English instructors now required to undergo drug testing
-
8
Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
-
9
Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report
S. Korea cuts over 10,000 employees at state-run institutions in 2023By Yonhap
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 11:39
The government cut more than 10,000 workers from state-run companies in 2023 as part of efforts to reform and innovate the management of public firms, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
Public companies let go of a combined 11,374 workers last year through organization restructuring, voluntary retirement and various other programs, which surpassed the government's target of shedding 11,072 employees that year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
State-run firms also sold 409 assets worth 2.6 trillion won ($1.95 billion) in 2023, and they saved 800 billion won in operating costs through belt-tightening measures, the ministry added.
Last year's asset sales came to around 40 percent of the government's plan to sell 6.8 trillion won worth of assets amid a property market slump, the ministry said, vowing to continue to implement measures to boost their management efficiency. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Deadline looms over trainee doctors’ walkout
-
S. Korea, US vow stern measures on NK-Russia arms deal
-
Legality issues linger as nurses fill treatment void Tuesday