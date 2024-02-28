S. Korea, UAE discuss railway, infrastructure cooperation

Land Minister Park Sang-woo speaks during a meeting with representatives of the construction industry in Seoul in this file photo taken Feb. 16. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have recently held high-level meetings involving bilateral cooperation in the areas of railway construction, infrastructure and energy, officials said Wednesday.

Park Sang-woo, South Korea's land, infrastructure and transport minister, met with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, minister of energy and infrastructure of the UAE, in the Middle Eastern country Monday, and agreed to expand the scope of cooperation to new business areas, such as hydrogen and clean energy-based public transportation.

During the meeting, the UAE side requested active participation from South Korean companies in their domestic railway market.

Park also met with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company who also serves as the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, and discussed ways to expand cooperation in hydrogen energy.

The minister also met with Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of the Abu Dhabi city municipality, and exchanged ideas on introducing South Korean technology into infrastructure development projects within Abu Dhabi. (Yonhap)