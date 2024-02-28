New Galaxy S24 sales top 1 million in S. Korea

This file photo on Jan. 31 shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Galaxy S24 series smartphones showcased at a shop in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday sales of its latest Galaxy S series smartphones have exceeded 1 million units in South Korea within just 28 days of their launch.

The Galaxy S24 series, which was unveiled on Jan. 16, reached the 1 million mark on the previous day, beating the previous record set by the Galaxy S8 series released in 2017 by nine days, according to Samsung Electronics.

The achievement was three weeks ahead of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series, but just three days behind the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone released in 2019, the company added.

The most expensive S24 Ultra model accounted for 55 percent of the total sales, with the cheaper Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 taking up the rest.

The Galaxy S24 series is Samsung Electronics' first smartphone model with on-device artificial intelligence, featuring real-time translation for phone calls and improved camera performance. (Yonhap)