US takes step toward signing defense procurement pact with S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
-
2
Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
-
3
Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
-
4
[KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’
-
5
[From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
-
6
Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
-
7
Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
-
8
Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
-
9
Teachers and native English instructors now required to undergo drug testing
-
10
Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief
US takes step toward signing defense procurement pact with S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 09:13
The US Defense Department has started a process to solicit industry feedback on its pursuit of a defense procurement agreement with South Korea to allow easier access to each other's market amid growing security uncertainties from North Korean threats and other challenges.
Last week, the department posted a notice in the Federal Register to request public comments on the pursuit of a new Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement with South Korea through March 25.
Seoul and Washington have been seeking to sign the agreement as President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden committed to strengthening partnerships in defense-sector supply chains and beginning talks on the agreement during their summit in April last year.
"The purpose of an RDP Agreement is to promote rationalization, standardization, interchangeability and interoperability of conventional defense equipment with allies and other friendly governments," the department said in the notice.
"These agreements provide a framework for ongoing communication regarding market access and procurement matters that enhance effective defense cooperation," it added.
The Pentagon has concluded RDP agreements with 28 countries, it said.
The RDP agreement is dubbed a defense-sector free trade agreement designed to reduce trade barriers and bolster bilateral exchanges.
In a social media post, Rep. Michelle Park Steel (R-CA), a lawmaker of Korean descent, said that she recently wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to urge him to work on improving reciprocal defense procurement between the two countries.
"With rising threats from the (Chinese Communist Party) and North Korea, I am so glad to hear the (Department of Defense) is taking action with South Korea to strengthen both of our defense capabilities," she wrote.
In November, Seoul and Washington signed the Security of Supply Arrangement, allowing the two sides to request priority delivery for orders of defense-related goods from one another. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Deadline looms over trainee doctors’ walkout
-
S. Korea, US vow stern measures on NK-Russia arms deal
-
Legality issues linger as nurses fill treatment void Tuesday