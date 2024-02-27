NH Investment & Securities launches mobile trading service in Vietnam

NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-chae(third from right) and company officials pose for a photo during the launching ceremony of NHSV Pro in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday. (NH Investment & Securities)

NH Securities Vietnam, the Vietnamese unit of NH Investment & Securities, said Tuesday it has launched a mobile trading service called NHSV Pro.

The launch of the mobile trading service reflects the Korean brokerage firm's strategy to expand sales and enhance financial IT systems by bolstering the Vietnamese unit's presence in Southeast Asia.

Designed to cater specifically to the needs of novice stock investors in Vietnam, the service offers a suite of additional services, including E-KYC for easy account opening, investment education content, mock investment services, and broker chat features. These features aim to demystify the stock market for beginners and provide a comprehensive, user-friendly platform for trading and investment.

The service’s launch event, held in Hanoi on Monday, was attended by key figures from NH Investment & Securities, including the company’s president and CEO Jeong Young-chae, demonstrating the company's dedication to enhancing its digital business in Vietnam.

Looking ahead, NH Securities Vietnam gears up to expand its Ho Chi Minh branch on Thursday, in response to increasing demand for computing facilities and secure backup data centers.

“With the launch of NHSV Pro, we aim to improve customer satisfaction and provide a next generation digital financial platform service in the local market, growing NHSV into a leading digital securities firm in Vietnam," Jeong said.