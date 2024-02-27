Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
  2. 2

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
  3. 3

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
  4. 4

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
  5. 5

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
  1. 6

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
  2. 7

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
  3. 8

    S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus

    S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus
  4. 9

    Democratic Party of Korea’s beef with prosecutors, explained

    Democratic Party of Korea’s beef with prosecutors, explained
  5. 10

    Skepticism clouds roles of overseas Korean nationals in upcoming election

    Skepticism clouds roles of overseas Korean nationals in upcoming election
소아쌤

Hahn & Co., Kolon to form joint venture for industrial film

By Im Eun-byel

Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 18:30

    • Link copied

Kolon Industries' production plant located in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province (Kolon Benit) Kolon Industries' production plant located in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province (Kolon Benit)

Hahn & Co., the nation's largest private equity firm in terms of assets under management, is to set up a joint venture with Kolon Industries, a chemical and textile manufacturing unit under Kolon Group, to bolster its industrial film business.

The two entities have signed a binding memorandum of understanding to cooperate for the launch of the joint venture, according to a disclosure filed by Kolon Industries Tuesday.

“The related parties are discussing the details. An announcement will be made when further details are confirmed, or in around three months,” the disclosure read.

Hahn & Co. acquired the industrial film business of SK Group affiliate SKC in a deal worth 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in 2022 and changed its name to SK microworks, seeing potential as its products are widely used in advanced technologies for the display, mobile and semiconductor sectors.

Kolon Industries initially considered selling off its film business unit due to low earnings. Its film and electro-materials business recorded a 17.7 billion won deficit in the third quarter of last year.

If the joint venture is established, Hahn & Co.'s SK microworks is likely to take control. The venture will focus on strengthening the competitiveness of industrial film products while more low-priced Chinese products are taking global market share.

More from Headlines