Kyobo Life secures most-admired insurer title for 2nd consecutive year

Kyobo Life Insurance has been named the nation's most-admired life insurer for the second consecutive year, reflecting CEO and Chair Shin Chang-jae's steadfast commitment to a sustainable management philosophy.

The Kyobo subsidiary announced it received the honor on Tuesday from the Korea Management Association Consulting, marking its second straight year being recognized as the top life insurer at KMAC's most-admired companies ceremony.

This year, Kyobo Life also secured a place in the top 30 among 150 nominees for the awards, clinching the "All Star" title for the first time.

For 21 years, KMAC has been unveiling the list of reputable companies, comprehensively evaluating corporations across diverse sectors based on their innovation, customer dedication, shareholder rewards, employee values and social contributions.

In accepting the honor on Tuesday, Kyobo Life underscored Shin's consistent dedication to environmental, social and governance, or ESG, management as foundational to building the company's reputation.

According to the firm, Shin has been practicing ESG management rooted in his sustainable management philosophy, which centers on the pursuit of common development with all the company's stakeholders.

This unique philosophy stems from Shin's diverse career, transitioning from a medical professor to the head of a life insurance company.