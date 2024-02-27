Why Cha Eun-woo’s name keeps popping up in politics

Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung, left, and K-pop singer and actor Cha Eun-woo (Courtesy of Yonhap and Fantagio)

Actor and K-pop singer Cha Eun-woo is undoubtedly one of the most popular Korean celebrities at the moment. It is no surprise that Cha has often generated buzz in the entertainment news section and among fans of Korean music and drama.

But in recent days, his name was mentioned multiple times among a most unexpected group of people here: politicians.

It started with the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s decision last week to nominate its deputy spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong to run in the upcoming April 10 general election. The 35-year-old female news anchor-turned-politician was tapped to run for Dobong-gu, which has long been a stronghold for the progressive bloc.

Controversy began brewing when critics started to point out that Ahn was widely perceived to be an aide and supporter of the party’s current leader, Lee Jae-myung. Some within the party, including former Dobong-gu district chief Lee Dong-jin, criticized what he saw was the party favoring pro-Lee members in the candidate selection process.

It was then when YouTube footage of Ahn playing a game of “ideal type world cup,” which is a tournament-style game in which the guest chooses the ideal celebrity they would most like to date, on a Channel A talk show, went viral.

In the game, Ahn eventually chooses the main opposition leader over Cha, which drew a jokingly annoyed reaction from the interviewers.

The footage was forgotten until the rival and ruling People Power Party Interim Chair Han Dong-hoon decided to comment on it.