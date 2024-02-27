Arrest warrant sought for SPC CEO for union busting

Prosecutors on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for SPC Group CEO Hwang Jae-bok over allegations of pressuring employees to cancel their labor union membership.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said that it has sought an arrest warrant for Hwang, who has allegedly violated Korean labor law and engaged in bribery of an investigator.

Hwang is accused of trying to force some of PB Partners' employees who joined the umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions to quit the union between 2019 and 2022. PB Partners is SPC's subsidiary in charge of recruiting and training bakers for the nation’s No. 1 bakery chain, Paris Baguette.

Prosecutors assert that Hwang was also involved in unfair labor practices, including favoring union members on the management's side and influencing the union leader to provide interviews and statements that align with the management's stance.

In addition, the prosecution is probing allegations that a prosecutorial investigator surnamed Kim leaked information related to the case to SPC in exchange for favors while investigating the case.