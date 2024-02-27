Most Popular
-
6
[From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
-
7
Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
-
8
Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
-
9
Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
-
10
Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
Arrest warrant sought for SPC CEO for union bustingBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 14:33
Prosecutors on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for SPC Group CEO Hwang Jae-bok over allegations of pressuring employees to cancel their labor union membership.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said that it has sought an arrest warrant for Hwang, who has allegedly violated Korean labor law and engaged in bribery of an investigator.
Hwang is accused of trying to force some of PB Partners' employees who joined the umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions to quit the union between 2019 and 2022. PB Partners is SPC's subsidiary in charge of recruiting and training bakers for the nation’s No. 1 bakery chain, Paris Baguette.
Prosecutors assert that Hwang was also involved in unfair labor practices, including favoring union members on the management's side and influencing the union leader to provide interviews and statements that align with the management's stance.
In addition, the prosecution is probing allegations that a prosecutorial investigator surnamed Kim leaked information related to the case to SPC in exchange for favors while investigating the case.
More from Headlines
-
Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
-
Arrest warrant sought for SPC CEO for union busting
-
Democratic Party of Korea’s beef with prosecutors, explained