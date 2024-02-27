Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] Samyang Buldak at MLS opener

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 14:21

    • Link copied

Samyang Round Square said Tuesday it sponsored the opening match of the 2024 Major League Soccer season for the LA Galaxy soccer club, which faced off against Inter Miami CF on Sunday, as part of its efforts to expand into the US market. During the game held at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy's home stadium in Carson, California, the food company showcased product advertisements featuring its flagship Buldak products on the scoreboard, while also offering its spicy ramyeon products to visitors. (Samyang Round Square)

