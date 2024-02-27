Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
  2. 2

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return

    Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
  3. 3

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

    Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
  4. 4

    Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured

    Wheel falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
  5. 5

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours
  1. 6

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse

    [From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
  2. 7

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

    Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
  3. 8

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases

    Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
  4. 9

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings

    Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
  5. 10

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady

    Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
지나쌤

Teachers and native English instructors now required to undergo drug testing

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Feb. 27, 2024 - 12:49

    • Link copied

All teachers must submit a certificate verifying the absence of drug addiction starting this year. (Yonhap) All teachers must submit a certificate verifying the absence of drug addiction starting this year. (Yonhap)

Drug and substance addiction screenings have been added to the recruitment process of all school teachers in South Korea, including native English speakers on short-term contracts, education authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Education Ministry, the new rule, effective from the start of this year, mandates that teachers will be disqualified if they fail to submit a “confirmation of drugs, cannabis and psychotropic substances addiction test results” within one year of their appointment.

This means regular teachers must submit a certificate verifying the absence of drug addiction once at the time of their initial appointment and again, if and when their qualification advances from second grade to first grade upon completing three years of teaching experience.

For temporary teachers, the updated hiring process introduces an additional hassle, as their contracts could be as short as a few months to a year. With each contract renewal, they must prove their drug addiction status.

The ministry, however, added that only the finalist candidates are required to submit the drug testing results.

The new requirement was introduced following the amendment of the Educational Officials Act on Oct. 18, 2022. The amendment added “addiction to drugs, cannabis or psychotropic substances” as a reason for the disqualification of educational public officials under Article 10, Section 4.

More from Headlines