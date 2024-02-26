[김대균의 영어산책] KDK AI TOEIC Vocabulary Word Part 1 (3) 

지난 연재에 이어 마지막 정리가 된다. 이것이면 신 토익 파트1의 모든 중요 단어가 정리된다. 토익 공부와 상관없는 분들께서도 실용적인 단어들을 암기해 두시면 꼭 쓰실 일이 있을 것이다!

151. put out(끄다): "People are putting out a campfire." 사람들이 모닥불을 끄고 있다. ★★★

152. rack(걸이): "A man is hanging coats on a rack." 한 남성이 코트들을 걸이에 걸고 있다. ★★★★

153. railing(난간): "A woman is leaning against a railing overlooking the sea." 한 여성이 바다가 내려다 보이는 난간에 기대어 있다. ★★★★

154. raise(올리다): "A man is raising a flag on a flagpole." 한 남성이 깃대에 깃발을 올리고 있다. ★★★

155. rake(갈퀴로 긁다): "A man is raking leaves into a pile." 한 남성이 잎을 갈퀴로 긁어 더미로 만들고 있다. ★★

156. ramp(램프, 경사로): "A man is using a ramp to enter a building." 한 남자가 경사로를 사용하여 건물에 들어가고 있다. ★★★

157. reach for(손을 뻗다): "A woman is reaching for a book on a high shelf." 한 여성이 높은 선반에 있는 책을 향해 손을 뻗고 있다) ★★★

158. reflect(반영하다, 비추다): "Sunlight is being reflected with a mirror." 햇빛이 거울로 반사되고 있다. ★★

159. refreshment(다과): "The waitresses are serving refreshments at a party." 웨이트리스가 파티에서 다과를 제공하고 있다. ★★★

160. refrigerator(냉장고): "A man is storing food in a refrigerator." 한 남성이 냉장고에 음식을 저장하고 있다. ★★★

161. rest(쉬다): "A man is resting on a bench in a park." 한 남성이 공원의 벤치에서 쉬고 있다. ★★★★

162. resurface(재포장하다): "Workers are resurfacing a road with asphalt." 직원들이 도로를 아스팔트로 다시 깔고 있다. ★★★★

163. roll up(둘둘말다): "A woman is rolling up a yoga mat after class." 한 여성이 수업 후에 요가 매트를 둘둘말고 있다. ★★★

164. sail(항해하다): "Two men are sailing a boat on a lake." 두 남자가 호수 위를 배를 타고 가고 있다. ★★★

165. salute(경례하다): "People are saluting a flag during a ceremony." 사람들이 경축 행사에서 깃발에 경례를 하고 있다. ★★

166. scaffolding(비계): "Scaffolding is around a building under renovation." 비계가 보수 중인 건물 주변에 서 있다. ★★★

167. scale(저울): "A woman is weighing fruit on a scale." 한 여성이 과일을 저울에 올려 무게를 달고 있다. ★★

168. scatter(퍼뜨리다): "Farmers are scattering seeds in a garden." 농부들이 정원에 씨앗을 퍼뜨리고 있다. ★★★

169. scrape off(벗기다): "A man is scraping off paint from a wall." 한 남성이 벽에서 페인트를 벗기고 있다. ★

170. scrub(박박 문지르다): "A woman is scrubbing a floor clean." 한 여성이 바닥을 박박 문질러 깨끗하게 닦고 있다. ★★★

171. sculpture(조각): "A sculpture is displayed in a garden." 한 조각작품이 정원에 전시되어 있다. ★★★

172. seal(밀봉하다, 봉인하다): "A man is sealing an envelope with a stamp." 한 남성이 봉투를 우표로 봉인하고 있다. ★★

173. set up(설치하다): "A man is setting up a tent in a campground." 한 남성이 야영지에서 텐트를 세우고 있다. ★★★

174. sew(바느질하다): "A woman is sewing a button onto a shirt." 한 여성이 셔츠에 단추를 꿰매고 있다. ★★

175. shade(그늘): "A man is sitting in the shade under a tree." 한 남성이 나무 아래 그늘에 앉아있다. ★★★

176. shed(창고): "A man is storing tools in a garden shed." 한 남성이 정원 창고에 도구를 넣고 있다. ★★

177. shelf(선반): "Books are arranged on a shelf." 책들이 선반에 정렬되어 있다. ★★★★

178. shovel(삽질하다): "A man is shoveling snow from a driveway." 한 남성이 진입로에서 눈을 치우고 있다. ★★★★

179. side by side(나란히): "Two friends are walking side by side." 두 친구가 나란히 걷고 있다. ★★★

180. sip(홀짝이며 마시다): "A man is sipping tea from a cup." 한 남성이 컵에서 차를 한 모금 마시고 있다. ★★

181. slanted(경사진): "A slanted roof is covered with snow." 경사진 지붕이 눈으로 덮여 있다. ★

182. sort(분류하다): "A woman is sorting laundry by color." 한 여성이 빨래를 색깔별로 분류하고 있다. ★★★

183. sow(씨를 심다): "A man is sowing seeds in a flowerbed."한 남성이 화단에 씨를 심고 있다. ★★

184. spectator(구경꾼): "Spectators are cheering at a sports event." 구경군들이 스포츠 행사에 환호하고 있다. ★

185. square(정사각형의): "The square table is set for dinner." 그 정사각형 테이블이 저녁식사를 위해 세팅되어 있다. ★★

186. stack(쌓다): "Students are stacking chairs after a meeting." 학생들이 회의가 끝난 후 의자를 쌓고 있다. ★★★

187. staircase(계단 전체): "A woman is climbing a spiral staircase." 한 여성이 나선형 계단을 오르고 있다. ★★★

188. steering wheel(운전대): "A man is holding a steering wheel while driving." 한 남성이 운전 중에 운전대를 잡고 있다.

* A man is behind the wheel. (한 남성이 운전하고 있다) ★★

189. step(걷다): "A man is stepping onto a bus." 한 남성이 버스에 오르고 있다. ★★★★★

190. stir(젓다): "A chef is stirring a pot of soup." 주방장이 스프 포트를 젓고 있다. ★★★

191. stool(등받이가 없는 의자): "A man is sitting on a stool at a bar." 한 남성이 술집의 등받이 없는 의자에 앉아 있다. ★★

192. stow(넣다): "A woman is stowing luggage under a bed." 한 여성이 짐가방을 침대 밑에 넣고 있다. ★★

193. stroll(산책하다): "A man is strolling along a beach at sunset." 한 남성이 해질녘 해변을 산책하고 있다. ★★★★

194. stroller(유모차): "A woman is pushing a stroller through a park." 한 여성이 유모차를 밀며 공원을 걷고 있다. ★★★

195. sweep(쓸다): "A child is sweeping the floor with a broom." 어린이가 빗자루로 바닥을 쓸고 있다. ★★★★

196. take a nap(낮잠자다): "A man is taking a nap on a couch." 한 남성이 소파에서 낮잠을 자고 있다. ★★

197. take apart(분해하다): "A man is taking apart a clock." 한 남성이 시계를 분해하고 있다. ★

198. take off(이륙하다): "An airplane is taking off from a runway." 비행기 한 대가 활주로에서 이륙하고 있다. ★★

199. tap water(수돗물): "A man is filling a glass with tap water." 한 남성이 잔을 수돗물로 채우고 있다. ★

200. tear down(부수다): "Workers are tearing down the old building." 직원들이 오래된 건물을 부수고 있다. ★★★★

* tear down = demolish

201. throw away(던져버리다): "A woman is throwing away trash in a garbage can." 한 여성이 쓰레기를 쓰레기통에 던져 버리고 있다. ★★★

202. tick(똑딱소리내다): "A clock is ticking on a wall." 벽에 걸린 시계가 똑딱거리고 있다. ★

203. tie up(꽉 매다): "A man is tying up a boat at the dock." 한 남성이 보트를 부두에 매고 있다. ★★

204. tool(도구): "A woman is laying out tools on a workbench." 한 여성이 작업대에 도구를 펴놓고 있다. ★★★

205. toss(토스하다): "A woman is tossing a ball in a park." 한 여성이 공원에서 공을 토스하고 있다. ★★★

206. tow(견인하다): "A man is towing a car from a no-parking zone." 한 남성이 차를 주차금지구역에서 빼고 있다. ★★★

207. traffic cone(교통 콘): "Workers are placing traffic cones around a construction site." 노동자들이 건설 현장 주변에 교통 콘을 배치하고 있다. ★★

208. transport(수송하다): "A worker is transporting goods in a large truck." 한 직원이 큰 트럭에 상품을 수송하고 있다. ★★★

209. tray(쟁반): "A waiter is carrying drinks on a tray." 웨이터가 음료를 쟁반에 나르고 있다. ★★★

210. trim(다듬다): "A man is trimming the hedge in a garden." 한 남성이 정원에서 울타리를 다듬고 있다. ★★★★

211. trunk(트렁크): "A woman is packing luggage into a car trunk." 한 여성이 짐가방을 차 트렁크에 넣고 있다. ★★★

212. twist(뒤틀다): "A man is twisting the lid off a jar." 한 남성이 병 뚜껑을 뒤틀어 열고 있다. ★★

213. unoccupied(자리가 비어있는): "There is an unoccupied bench in the park." 공원에 빈 벤치가 하나 있다. ★★★★

214. unzip(지퍼를 내리다): "A man is unzipping a large suitcase." 한 남성이 큰 옷 가방 지퍼를 내리고 있다.

215. utensil(도구, 식기류): "A woman is setting utensils on a restaurant table." 한 여성이 식당 테이블에 식기를 세팅하고 있다. ★★★

216. vacuum(진공청소하다): "A man is vacuuming a carpeted living room." 한 남성이 카펫이 깔린 거실을 진공청소하고 있다. ★★★

217. vendor(상인, 행상): "A vendor is selling fruits at a market stall." 한 행상이 시장 노점에서 과일을 팔고 있다. ★★★

218. vent(환기구): "A man is cleaning a vent on a rooftop." 한 남성이 지붕 위 환기구를 청소하고 있다. ★★

* vent = ventilation(환기구)

219. walk(걷다): "A woman is walking a dog in the park." 한 여성이 공원에서 개를 산책시키고 있다. ★★★★

220. warehouse(창고): "A man is stacking boxes in a warehouse." 한 남성이 창고에 박스를 쌓고 있다. ★★★

221. water: "A man is watering flowers in a garden." 한 남성이 정원에 있는 꽃에 물을 주고 있다. ★★★★

222. wave(손을 흔들다): "A woman is waving goodbye at the airport." 한 여성이 공항에서 작별인사를 하고 있다. ★★★

223. wear(입다, 착용하다): "A man is wearing safety equipment at a construction site." 한 남성이 건설현장에서 안전장비를 착용하고 있다. ★★★★★

224. weigh(무게를 달다): "A man is weighing produce at a grocery store." 한 남성이 식료품 점에서 농산물의 무게를 달고 있다. ★★★

225. wheelbarrow(외발수레): "A woman is pushing a wheelbarrow full of soil." 한 여성이 흙이 가득한 외발수레를 밀고 있다. ★★

226. window pane(창유리): "A man is cleaning a window pane."한 남자가 창 유리를 청소하고 있다. ★★★

227. window sill(창턱, 창틀): "A cat is sitting on a window sill." 고양이가 창턱에 앉아있다. ★★★

228. wipe(닦다): "A woman is wiping a table with a cloth." 한 여성이 테이블을 천으로 닦고 있다. ★★★

229. wooded(숲이 울창한): "The path leads to a wooded area." 그 길을 따라가면 숲이 울창한 지역이 나온다. ★★

230. wooden(나무로 만든): "A man is building a wooden deck." 한 남성이 나무 데크를 만들고 있다. ★★

231. work out(운동하다): "A woman is working out in a gym." 한 여성이 체육관에서 운동하고 있다. ★★★

232. workstation(작업공간): "A man is organizing a workstation with multiple monitors." 한 남성이 여러 대의 모니터가 있는 작업공간을 정돈하고 있다. ★★★

233. wrap(감싸다, 포장하다): "A man is wrapping a gift in colorful paper." 한 남성이 컬러지로 선물을 포장하고 있다. ★★★★