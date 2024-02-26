[김대균의 영어산책] KDK AI TOEIC Vocabulary Word Part 1 (2)

지난 연재에 이어서 단어를 정리해 드립니다!

‘불안하십니까? 단어를 암기하세요. 기왕이면 중요한 단어부터 암기하세요!’

78. hold up(세우다): "A man is holding up a sign at a protest." 한 남성이 간판을 들고 항의하였다. ★

79. identical(동일한): "Two identical cars are parked side by side." 똑같이 생긴 두 대의 차가 나란히 주차되어 있다. ★

80. illuminate(비추다): "Lamps are illuminating a dark room." 램프가 어두운 방을 비추고 있다. ★★

81. impassable(통행할 수 없는): "A road is impassable due to heavy snow." 도로는 심한 눈 때문에 통행할 수 없다. ★★★

82. in a row(일렬로): "Chairs are arranged in a row for a concert." 의자들이 콘서트를 위해 일렬로 정렬되어 있다. ★★★

83. in use(사용중인): "A computer is in use in an office." 컴퓨터가 사무실에서 사용중이다. ★★★

84. ingredient(요리재료): "A cook is measuring ingredients for a cake." 한 요리사가 케익을 만들기 위해 요리재료들을 계량하고 있다. ★★

85. insert(삽입하다): "A man is inserting a key into a lock." 한 남성이 열쇠를 자물쇠에 끼워 넣고 있다. ★★★★

86. inspect(점검하다): "A woman is inspecting a car for damage." 한 여성이 차가 손상되지 않았는지 점검하고 있다. ★★★

87. instrument(악기, 도구): "A man is playing an instrument in a band." 한 남성이 밴드에서 악기를 연주하고 있다. ★★

88. iron(다림질 하다): "A man is ironing a shirt on an ironing board." 한 남자가 다리미판에서 셔츠를 다림질하고 있다. ★

89. jar(병, 단지): "A man is opening a jar of pickles." 한 남성이 피클 병을 열고 있다. ★★★

90. jewelry(보석): "A woman is trying on jewelry in a store." 한 여성이 상점에서 보석을 착용해 보고 있다. ★★

91. jot down(쓰다): "A man is jotting down notes during a lecture." 한 남성이 강의 중에 노트를 적고 있다. ★★★

92. kettle(주전자): "A kettle is boiling water for tea." 주전자가 차를 만들려고 물을 끓이고 있다. ★★★★

93. kneel(무릎을 꿇다): "A man is kneeling to plant flowers in a garden." 한 남성이 정원에 꽃을 심으려고 무릎을 꿇고 있다. ★★★★

94. ladder(사다리): "A woman is climbing a ladder to clean gutters." 한 여성이 사다리를 타고 배수로를 청소하고 있다. ★★

95. lamppost(가로등): "A lamppost is lighting a dark street." 가로등이 어두운 거리를 비추고 있다. ★★★

96. laundry(세탁): "A woman is hanging laundry to dry outside." 한 여성이 세탁물을 말리려고 밖에 널고 있다. ★★★

97. lay out(펼치다): "A man is laying out tools for a project." 한 남성이 작업을 위해 도구를 펼쳐 놓고 있다. ★★★

98. lead to(~로 이끌다): "The path leads to a beach." 이 길 따라가면 해변이 나온다. ★★

99. leaf through(책장을 넘기다): "A woman is leafing through a magazine."한 여성이 잡지의 페이지를 넘기면서 보고 있다. ★★★★★

100. lean(기대다): "A man is leaning on a balcony railing." 한 남성이 발코니 난간에 몸을 기대고 있다. ★★

101. ledge(난간): "A cat is sitting on a window ledge." 고양이 한 마리가 창턱에 앉아있다.

window ledge = window sill ★★★

102. lid(뚜껑): "A woman is placing a lid on a pot." 한 여성이 포트에 뚜껑을 닫고 있다. ★★★

103. lift(들어올리다): "A man is lifting a box onto a shelf." 한 남성이 박스를 선반에 올려 넣고 있다. ★★★★

104. line up(줄서다): "People are lined up to enter a museum." 사람들이 박물관에 들어가려고 줄을 섰다. ★★

105. litter(쓰레기): "Litter is scattered in a park." 쓰레기가 공원에 흩어져 있다. ★★★

106. load(싣다): "A worker is loading luggage into a car." 한 직원이 짐을 차에 싣고 있다. ★★★

107. log(통나무): "A woman is chopping the log for campfire wood." 한 여성이 장작을 위해 통나무를 자르고 있다. ★★★★★

108. machinery(기계): "A woman is operating machinery in a factory." 한 여성이 공장에서 기계를 작동하고 있다. ★★

109. make the bed(침대를 정돈하다): "A man is making the bed in the morning." 한 남성이 아침에 침대를 정돈하고 있다. ★★★

110. merchandise(상품): "A woman is arranging merchandise on shelves." 한 여성이 선반에 상품을 정돈하고 있다. ★★

111. microscope(현미경): "A woman is viewing a sample under a microscope." 한 여성이 현미경 아래 있는 샘플을 보고 있다. ★★★

112. mirror(거울): "A man is looking in a mirror to apply makeup." 한 남성이 거울을 보면서 화장을 하고 있다. ★★★

113. mobile phone(휴대폰): "A man is talking on a mobile phone while walking." 한 남성이 걸으면서 휴대폰에 말하고 있다. ★★★

114. mop(대걸레질 하다): "A woman is mopping a spill on the kitchen floor." 한 여성이 주방 바닥에 엎질러진 것을 대걸레로 닦았다. ★★★★

115. mount(탑재하다): "A woman is mounting a TV on the wall." 한 여성이 벽에 TV를 탑재하고 있다. ★★★

116. mow(잔디를 깎다): "A man is mowing the lawn on a sunny day." 한 남성이 맑은 날 잔디를 깎고 있다. ★★★

117. nail(못, 손톱): "A nail is sticking out of a wooden board." 못이 목판자에 튀어나와 있다. ★★★

118. necklace(목걸이): "A woman is wearing a necklace for an evening out." 한 여성이 외출을 위해 목걸이를 걸고 있다. ★★★★

119. occupy(차지하다): "Several chairs are occupied." 몇몇 의자에 사람이 앉아있다. ★★

120. ornament(장식): "An ornament is hanging from a Christmas tree." 장식물이 크리스마스 트리에 걸려있다. ★

121. ornate(장식용의): "An ornate frame is around a painting." 장식용의 액자가 그림을 둘러싸고 있다. ★★★

122. outlet(전원꽂이): "A man is plugging a charger into an outlet." 한 남성이 충전기를 전원에 꽂고 있다. ★★★

123. overhead compartment(머리 위 짐칸): "A man is storing luggage in an overhead compartment." 한 남자가 머리 위 짐칸에 짐가방을 넣고 있다. ★★★★

124. overlook(내려다 보다): "The balcony overlooks a cityscape." 그 발코니에서 도시 풍경이 내려다 보인다. ★★★

125. pack(챙겨넣다): "A woman is packing clothes into a suitcase." 한 여성이 옷을 옷가방에 챙겨 넣고 있다. ★★

126. packed(가득찬): "The auditorium is packed for a concert." 강당이 콘서트를 위해 가득찼다. ★★★

127. page through: "A woman is paging through a photo album." 한 여성이 사진첩을 넘기고 있다. ★★★

128. parallel(나란한, 평행): "Cars are parked parallel to the street." 차들이 거리와 나란히 주차되어 있다. ★★★

129. path(길): "People are walking on a path through a forest." 사람들이 숲길을 통해 걷고 있다. ★★★

130. patio(테라스): "A patio has been set up for a summer BBQ." 테라스가 여름 바비큐 파티를 위해 세팅되어 있다. ★★

131. pay phone(공중전화): "A woman is using a pay phone on a street corner." 한 여성이 거리 코너에서 공중전화를 사용하고 있다. ★★★★★

132. pedestrian(보행자): "A pedestrian is crossing a busy road." 보행자가 바쁜 거리를 가로지르고 있다. ★★

133. peer(들여다 보다): "A child is peering into a shop window." 한 아이가 상점 창문을 들여다보고 있다. ★★★

134. perform(연주하다, 수행하다): "A violinist is performing on stage." 한 바이올린 연주자가 무대에서 연주하고 있다. ★★★

135. pick up(사다, 줍다): "A man is picking up groceries from a store." 한 남성이 식료품을 상점에서 사고 있다. ★★

136. pier(부두, 교각): "A man is walking on a pier at sunset." 한 남성이 해질 무렵 부두를 걷고 있다. ★★★★

137. pile(더미, 쌓다): "There is a pile of leaves in a garden." 정원에 낙엽 더미가 있다. ★★★

138. pillow(베개): "A pillow is on a freshly made bed." 갓 만든 침대 위에 베개가 놓여 있다. ★★★★

139. plant(심다, 식물): "A woman is planting a tree in a backyard." 한 여성이 뒤뜰에서 나무를 심고 있다. ★★★

140. plug in: "A man is plugging in a lamp to an outlet." 한 남성이 램프를 전원에 꽂고 있다. ★★★★

141. point(가리키다): "A doctor is pointing at a chart during a meeting." 의사가 회의 때 차트를 가리키고 있다. ★★★

142. polish(광택을 내다): "A man is polishing a wooden table." 한 남성이 나무로된 테이블에 광택을 내고 있다. ★★

143. portrait(초상화): "A portrait is hanging in a living room." 한 초상화가 거실에 걸려 있다. ★★★★

144. potted plant(화분): "A man is watering a potted plant on a windowsill." 한 남성이 창턱에 있는 화분에 물을 주고 있다. ★★★

145. pottery(도자기): "A woman is making pottery on a wheel." 한 여인이 물레를 돌리며 도자기를 만들고 있다. ★★★

146. pour(붓다): "A man is pouring coffee into a cup." 한 남성이 커피를 잔에 붓고 있다. ★★★

147. prop(기대다): "A ladder is propped against the wall." 사다리가 벽에 기대어져 서있다. ★

148. prune(자르다): "A woman is pruning branches from a bush." 한 여성이 덤불 숲에서 가지를 자르고 있다. ★★

149. put away(치우다): "A man is putting away dishes in a cupboard." 한 남성이 찬장에 있는 접시를 치우고 있다. ★★★

150. put on(입다): "A woman is putting on a jacket before leaving." 한 여성이 떠나기 전에 재킷을 입고 있다. ★★★