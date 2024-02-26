Paris Baguette opens first store in Hawaii

South Korea's SPC Group said Monday its bakery chain Paris Baguette launched its first store in Hawaii in a bid to boost global brand awareness.

With the addition of the new outlet, Paris Baguette now runs 160 stores in the United States.

Strategically situated on Bishop Street, a prime location within Honolulu's bustling business district, the opening is a part of the company's international expansion strategy.

"Hawaii is a world famous tourist destination that can play a strategic role in enhancing the global brand awareness and image. We plan to continue our aggressive expansion into new regions and further expand our global business,” a Paris Baguette official said.

Nearly 10 million tourists visit Hawaii each year.

The group has also disclosed its plans to open three additional stores in Hawaii’s major tourist destinations, including Ala Moana and Pearl City.

With 40 seats arranged on the terrace to deliver Honolulu’s atmosphere, the design of the Bishop Street store aligns with Paris Baguette’s unique brand identity, featuring its signature blue tiles and wooden decor.

Meanwhile, SPC Group has been broadening its global footprint since its first overseas venture in China in 2004. Today, the group operates over 550 stores in 10 countries —including the US, France, the UK, Canada, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.