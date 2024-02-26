Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall

Most Popular
Woman dies after bungee jumping in mallBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : Feb. 26, 2024 - 19:53
A woman in her 50s went into cardiac arrest and died after falling from a bungee jumping platform on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The victim, whose name and exact age were withheld, jumped from the platform only to plummet 8 meters below to a concrete floor at a sports facility located within Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi Province, around 4:20 p.m., according to Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.
She was rushed to the hospital after emergency services performed CPR on her, but she did not survive.
Police believe that the bungee rope sprang loose due to a faulty carabiner clip, which connects the cord with a beam or a crane. They plan to further investigate the matter.
The bungee jumping platform has become one of the most popular attractions since the mall opened in 2020.
