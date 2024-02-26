[Today’s K-pop] EXO to host fan meet in April

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

EXO is planning to greet fans in person at a meetup on April 14 at Incheon's Inspire Arena, announced label SM Entertainment on Monday. Fan meet “One” will let fans gather with the band for the first time in about a year. All members except Kai and Sehoon, who are serving their military duty, will be present. The veteran idol band put out its seventh studio album “Exist” in July last year, its first full-group effort in almost five years. The LP sold over 1.56 million copies in the first week and became its seventh million-selling album. It also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 70 regions. In December, the band’s winter song “The First Snow” claimed the No. 1 spot on music charts at home, 10 years after its release. Meanwhile, Baekhyun is holding a solo concert next month, and Xiumin will celebrate his birthday with a fan meet event in Seoul. NCT’s Taeyong defines himself in 2nd solo EP

Taeyong of NCT made a comeback with his second solo EP “Tap” on Monday and discussed the new album through a statement released via label SM Entertainment. “The album shows many different sides [of me] and contains a lot of messages that I wanted to share,” said the musician who wrote all the lyrics for the six tracks in the album. He also co-wrote all the melodies. The new EP expresses his thoughts and feelings in wider and more candid ways than the first mini album, he said, summing it up as a “result” of all hours he worked on his dream over the last ten years. “I have been asking myself what kind of artist I am, searching for an answer, and this album will give one,” he mused. He unveiled songs from the album, including the titular track, at his first solo concert in Seoul held over the weekend. Highlight to bring out 5th EP

Highlight will come back with its fifth EP “Switch On” on March 11, said agency Around Us on Monday. The upcoming album will be the group's first album in almost a year and half to feature all four members. Its previous album was the EP “After Sunset,” and its latest digital single was “Give You My All” from October last year to mark the group's 14th debut anniversary. A teaser trailer for the album was uploaded Monday showing the bandmates and the phrase: “Beware of glare from strong Highlight.” Twice to drop English-language version of ‘One Spark’

