Seoul looks for foreign volunteers to monitor city life

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will recruit 40 foreign national volunteers as the “Seoul Life Monitoring Team,” to help the city government identify any concerns or inconveniences foreign nationals living in Seoul have.

The city government has been recruiting Seoul Life Monitoring Team volunteers since introducing the program in 2012. In 2023, 37 volunteers of 20 different nationalities participated in the program.

This year, foreign nationals and naturalized citizens may apply if they have resided in Seoul for more than a year. As a language requirement, intermediate proficiency in Korean or English is required, while proficiency in Korean is preferred.

Applicants must apply from Monday until Mar. 8 through e-mail with the required documents. Those who are accepted to the program will be notified individually by Mar. 15 and conduct volunteer activities from April to December.

Selected volunteers will be required to submit a maximum number of four reports per month, detailing the inconveniences they feel as a foreign national residing in Seoul and help identify solutions to such problems from other countries that Seoul city can refer to. Volunteers will receive 30,000 won ($22) every month for each monitoring report.

Detailed information regarding the volunteer program can be found at www.seoul.go.kr or www.mcfamily.or.kr.