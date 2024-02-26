[Photo News] Urban air mobility

Most Popular
-
1
Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
-
2
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Death & denial: Why Koreans refuse to contemplate the end
-
3
Parents of 7 first to receive W10m for childbirth in Seoul
-
4
Hospitals experience disruptions on extended doctors' walkout
-
5
Govt. says trainee doctors won't be held accountable if they return to work by Thursday
-
6
Woman jailed for extortion, assault of celebrity she dated for 10 days
-
7
Tire falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
-
8
Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours
-
9
Medical drama's prospects hit as doctors lose sympathy
-
10
[Weekender] Discover the joys of life without a smartphone
[Photo News] Urban air mobilityBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 26, 2024 - 14:25
Visitors try out KT's Urban Air Mobility service at MWC 2024, which kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, Monday. At this year's connectivity tech show, the mobile carrier showed off its air mobility technologies and services, including Urban Air Traffic Management system, and 5G service Skypath. (KT)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Government gives trainee doctors until Thursday to return
-
S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus
-
Anti-Yoon vs anti-establishment: Main parties’ election strategies take shape