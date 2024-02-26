Home

    Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Death & denial: Why Koreans refuse to contemplate the end

    Parents of 7 first to receive W10m for childbirth in Seoul

    Hospitals experience disruptions on extended doctors' walkout

    Govt. says trainee doctors won't be held accountable if they return to work by Thursday

    Woman jailed for extortion, assault of celebrity she dated for 10 days

    Tire falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured

    Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours

    Medical drama's prospects hit as doctors lose sympathy

    [Weekender] Discover the joys of life without a smartphone

[Photo News] Urban air mobility

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 26, 2024 - 14:25

Visitors try out KT's Urban Air Mobility service at MWC 2024, which kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, Monday. At this year's connectivity tech show, the mobile carrier showed off its air mobility technologies and services, including Urban Air Traffic Management system, and 5G service Skypath. (KT)

