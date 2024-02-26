S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus

Most Popular
-
1
Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
-
2
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Death & denial: Why Koreans refuse to contemplate the end
-
3
Parents of 7 first to receive W10m for childbirth in Seoul
-
4
Hospitals experience disruptions on extended doctors' walkout
-
5
Govt. says trainee doctors won't be held accountable if they return to work by Thursday
-
6
Woman jailed for extortion, assault of celebrity she dated for 10 days
-
7
Tire falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured
-
8
Fewer S. Koreans take parental leave; more opt to reduce work hours
-
9
Medical drama's prospects hit as doctors lose sympathy
-
10
[Weekender] Discover the joys of life without a smartphone
S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, BelarusBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 26, 2024 - 11:41
South Korea plans to tighten export controls on Russia and Belarus for items that can potentially be used for military purposes, the trade ministry said Monday.
The announcement came after South Korea added 682 items with actual or potential military use to the list of items to be banned from shipping to Russia and Belarus last week.
"The ministry will bolster the implementation of export controls under ties with related organizations, as there will be more attempts to dodge export controls and seek evasive shipments," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.
The ministry will especially focus on monitoring exports of "common high priority items," including chips that can be applied to drones, with other partner nations, it added.
South Korea will make efforts to inform exporters about the updated list of controlled products to prevent unauthorized exports resulting from a lack of awareness, the ministry said.
The new rule, meanwhile, raised the total number of items on the list to 1,159.
On the previous day, the government also said it is investigating a South Korea-based company sanctioned by the United States over its alleged connection to Russia.
Daesung International Trading, a company located in South Korea's southeastern city of Gimhae, was one of 93 entities added to an "entity list" for export restrictions by the Bureau of Industry and Security under the U.S. Commerce Department on Friday. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Government gives trainee doctors until Thursday to return
-
S. Korea to tighten export controls on Russia, Belarus
-
Anti-Yoon vs anti-establishment: Main parties’ election strategies take shape