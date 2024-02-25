Tire falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injured

Most Popular
Tire falls off truck and hits bus; 2 killed, 12 injuredBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Feb. 25, 2024 - 18:21
A tire broke off the wheel of a semi-trailer and hit an express bus at around 4:09 p.m. Sunday, leading to an accident that left two dead and 12 injured.
According to local police, the accident occurred on the Gyeongbu Expressway near Anseong City, Gyeonggi Province. The tire that came off the truck, which was headed in the direction of Busan, crossed over to the other side of the expressway and collided with the bus.
The tire went through the glass of the bus, inflicting fatal injuries upon the 60-something driver of the bus and a passenger, also in his 60s. Two other passengers sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, and 10 others sustained minor injuries.
Police are currently investigating the driver of the truck for the possible charge of death or injury by occupational or gross negligence, specifically by those driving a vehicle which is stipulated in the Article 3 of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.
