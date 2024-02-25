Most Popular
-
1
K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger dies at 41
-
2
Fake compilation video featuring President Yoon goes viral
-
3
Hospitals experience disruptions on extended doctors' walkout
-
4
G7 leaders decry N. Korea's exports of ballistic missiles to Russia
-
5
Parents of 7 first to receive W10m for childbirth in Seoul
-
6
Firms seek to tackle low birth rate with hefty incentives
-
7
Temple that housed book on Hangeul launches Hangeul awareness group
-
8
Occult thriller 'Exhuma' reaches 1m ticket sales in record time
-
9
Michelin Guide’s Busan selections unveiled, Mosu stays tops in Seoul
-
10
Tours of royal hall at Changdeokgung to open
DP rift widens over candidate nomination process
Lawmakers labeled as 'underperformers' accuse party of favoring pro-Lee factionBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb. 25, 2024 - 15:48
An internal rift in the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has widened amid speculations that the candidate nomination process for the April legislative election is unfair and lacks transparency.
Both the ruling People Power Party and the Democratic Party have been gradually selecting their candidates to run in South Korea's 253 constituencies. In South Korea, lawmakers are either elected directly by the constituency or elected to represent a party proportionally. The parliamentary election will be held on April 10.
While the nomination process is being underway under Rep. Lee Jae-myung's leadership, some party members, including incumbent lawmakers in the Democratic Party, have been expressing frustrations over the party's nomination results, which they believe favor the pro-Lee faction.
There are speculations that the candidates are being assessed and selected behind closed doors, and that Chair Lee might be trying to interfere in the candidate nomination process to keep himself immune to any attempts to seek criminal charges against him. Lee has been indicted on corruption and breach of trust charges.
Rep. Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party, who oversees the party's nomination process, denied such speculations. He told reporters Sunday after an emergency party leadership meeting at the National Assembly that the party's nomination process is based on a system where "party members' choice matters the most," adding there is "no room for the party leadership's intervention."
The opposition party has not disclosed the party's decision-making process with regards to the criteria for the evaluation of lawmakers used for the candidate nomination process, despite calls to do so. The party holds the majority -- 163 out of all 297 lawmakers -- in the National Assembly, enabling the party to deter President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative bloc from pushing through their agenda.
Among those calling for the disclosure within the party are Rep. Park Yong-jin and Rep. Kim Han-jung, who will face an internal run-off with fellow party members to determine which candidate will represent the party in their respective constituencies, in contrast to some pro-Lee faction lawmakers, who will represent the party uncontested in their constituencies.
Both Park and Kim earlier revealed the party had labeled them "underperformers" according to a party evaluation, based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative assessments.
Kim, a two-term lawmaker, said in a radio interview Friday that Chair Lee "appears to be obsessed with... making the party better serve as a bulletproof vest," in other words, to keep his right to immunity from arrest.
In September, a motion to permit lawmaker Lee's arrest was passed by the National Assembly in a surprising vote, with less than half of the lawmakers voting against it, although his party held a simple majority, which could have terminated the motion. Lee was not arrested because a court rejected Lee's arrest warrant later on. The identity of those who did not vote along the party line has been under wraps.
Park, who is also a two-term lawmaker, said his party "failed to open up about the evaluation process," adding he "could not understand why the party is trying to conceal" the process.
Four-term lawmaker Noh Woong-rae has been on a hunger strike since the Democratic Party ruled out Noh's chances to run again in his constituency in the election. Noh blamed Lee for "manipulating the party's affairs." Noh is also facing a bribery allegation.
A series of departures of opposition party lawmakers has been playing out, refusing to accept the party's opaque decision.
Rep. Kim Young-joo, deputy National Assembly speaker and a four-term lawmaker, earlier called for the disclosure of the party's assessment criteria "as long as the assessment takes place within a political context aimed at slaying (his political opponents)." Known as a staunch supporter of liberal former President Moon Jae-in, Kim parted ways with the opposition party after the party labeled her an underperformer.
Rep. Lee Su-jin, who beat conservative Na Kyung-won in the previous election, also quit the party Thursday after the party decided not to nominate her to run. Lee said she was bullied by Chair Lee's supporters after the party's decision.
Their departure followed those of Rep. Kim Jong-min, Rep. Lee Won-wook and Rep. Cho Eung-cheon. Kim joined the New Future Party formed by ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, whereas Lee and Cho went to the New Reform Party led by estranged former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok.
Moreover, floor leader Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo reportedly expressed disappointment over the party's refusal to disclose the process.
The Democratic Party was viewed favorably by 35 percent of respondents, slightly outnumbered by the ruling People Power Party's 37 percent, according to a poll by Gallup Korea during the fourth week of February.
Gallup Korea's poll showed that "conflict between factions erupted within the party in decision-making processes" with regard to the candidate nomination process and system for the proportional allocation of parliamentary seats.
People Power Party spokesperson Kim Min-su said in a statement Saturday that the Democratic Party's candidates are being nominated "based on how loyal the candidates are to Chair Lee."
Meanwhile, the Democratic Party played down concerns that it is facing any crisis.
Kim of the Democratic Party who oversees the nomination process said the situation will improve "in a couple of weeks."
Chair Lee also played down the concerns, saying on Thursday that the party was "turning over a new leaf as (it was) suffering challenges," when asked about any internal rift in the party.
-
consnow@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Son Ji-hyoung
More from Headlines
-
Medical grads abandon internships, robbing hospitals of respite hopes
-
Death & denial: Why Koreans refuse to contemplate the end
-
FM Cho meets with UNESCO chief in Brazil