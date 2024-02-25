DP rift widens over candidate nomination process

An internal rift in the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has widened amid speculations that the candidate nomination process for the April legislative election is unfair and lacks transparency.

Both the ruling People Power Party and the Democratic Party have been gradually selecting their candidates to run in South Korea's 253 constituencies. In South Korea, lawmakers are either elected directly by the constituency or elected to represent a party proportionally. The parliamentary election will be held on April 10.

While the nomination process is being underway under Rep. Lee Jae-myung's leadership, some party members, including incumbent lawmakers in the Democratic Party, have been expressing frustrations over the party's nomination results, which they believe favor the pro-Lee faction.

There are speculations that the candidates are being assessed and selected behind closed doors, and that Chair Lee might be trying to interfere in the candidate nomination process to keep himself immune to any attempts to seek criminal charges against him. Lee has been indicted on corruption and breach of trust charges.

Rep. Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party, who oversees the party's nomination process, denied such speculations. He told reporters Sunday after an emergency party leadership meeting at the National Assembly that the party's nomination process is based on a system where "party members' choice matters the most," adding there is "no room for the party leadership's intervention."

The opposition party has not disclosed the party's decision-making process with regards to the criteria for the evaluation of lawmakers used for the candidate nomination process, despite calls to do so. The party holds the majority -- 163 out of all 297 lawmakers -- in the National Assembly, enabling the party to deter President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative bloc from pushing through their agenda.

Among those calling for the disclosure within the party are Rep. Park Yong-jin and Rep. Kim Han-jung, who will face an internal run-off with fellow party members to determine which candidate will represent the party in their respective constituencies, in contrast to some pro-Lee faction lawmakers, who will represent the party uncontested in their constituencies.

Both Park and Kim earlier revealed the party had labeled them "underperformers" according to a party evaluation, based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative assessments.

Kim, a two-term lawmaker, said in a radio interview Friday that Chair Lee "appears to be obsessed with... making the party better serve as a bulletproof vest," in other words, to keep his right to immunity from arrest.

In September, a motion to permit lawmaker Lee's arrest was passed by the National Assembly in a surprising vote, with less than half of the lawmakers voting against it, although his party held a simple majority, which could have terminated the motion. Lee was not arrested because a court rejected Lee's arrest warrant later on. The identity of those who did not vote along the party line has been under wraps.