피터빈트

Occult thriller 'Exhuma' reaches 1m ticket sales in record time

By Yonhap

Published : Feb. 24, 2024 - 14:27

    • Link copied

A scene from the Korean supernatural thriller A scene from the Korean supernatural thriller "Exhuma." (Showbox)

"Exhuma," a supernatural mystery thriller, surpassed 1 million in attendance Saturday, becoming the fastest film released this year to reach the milestone, the film's local distributor said.

The thriller, also known as "Pamyo" in Korean, has set the record on the third day of its release, Showbox said.

Starring Choi Min-sik, the film revolves around mysterious events affecting a geomancer, an undertaker and a young shaman duo after they exhume the grave of an ancestor from a wealthy family for a large sum of money.

