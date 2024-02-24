Occult thriller 'Exhuma' reaches 1m ticket sales in record time

Most Popular
-
1
Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
-
2
Snow depth exceeds gauge limit at a Gangwon site
-
3
US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
-
4
Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
-
5
K-pop hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger dies at 41
-
6
Fake compilation video featuring President Yoon goes viral
-
7
S. Korea, US, Japan concur on 'stern' response to NK-Russia arms deal
-
8
Medical services disruption escalates with 27 surgeries canceled
-
9
Defense chief downplays concerns over US possibly taking softer stance on NK nukes
-
10
[Editorial] Deepfake risks in election
Occult thriller 'Exhuma' reaches 1m ticket sales in record timeBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 24, 2024 - 14:27
"Exhuma," a supernatural mystery thriller, surpassed 1 million in attendance Saturday, becoming the fastest film released this year to reach the milestone, the film's local distributor said.
The thriller, also known as "Pamyo" in Korean, has set the record on the third day of its release, Showbox said.
Starring Choi Min-sik, the film revolves around mysterious events affecting a geomancer, an undertaker and a young shaman duo after they exhume the grave of an ancestor from a wealthy family for a large sum of money.
More from Headlines
-
Major hospitals experience disruptions as junior doctors' walkout enters 5th day
-
Parents of 7 first to receive W10m for childbirth in Seoul
-
FM Cho meets with UNESCO chief in Brazil