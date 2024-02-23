Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Key doctors’ group to hold mass protest on March 3

    Key doctors’ group to hold mass protest on March 3
  2. 2

    Heavy snow hits S. Korea, with more expected

    Heavy snow hits S. Korea, with more expected
  3. 3

    Korean 'crypto king' likely to be extradited to US

    Korean 'crypto king' likely to be extradited to US
  4. 4

    Yoon bets big on nuclear energy

    Yoon bets big on nuclear energy
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?

    [KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?
  1. 6

    Gender Ministry on course for disbandment

    Gender Ministry on course for disbandment
  2. 7

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
  3. 8

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
  4. 9

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
  5. 10

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook adds streaming record with ‘Standing Next to You’

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook adds streaming record with ‘Standing Next to You’
피터빈트

Yoon appoints new vice science ministers

By Yonhap

Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 21:04

    • Link copied

Lee Chang-yune (from left), Kang Do-hyun, Ryu Kwang-jun (Presidential office) Lee Chang-yune (from left), Kang Do-hyun, Ryu Kwang-jun (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday appointed experienced bureaucrats as new vice science ministers, his office said.

Lee Chang-yune, the secretary-general of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science & Technology, was appointed to replace Cho Seong-kyung as the first vice science minister in charge of science technology policies, the presidential office said.

Kang Do-hyun, director of ICT policy at the science ministry, was appointed to replace Park Yun-kyu as the second vice science minister in charge of the country's ICT policies.

Yoon also appointed Ryu Kwang-jun, head of the office of science, technology and innovation coordination at the ministry, as the vice minister for science, technology and innovation.

The three new vice ministers are set to officially assume their roles next Monday.

The presidential office said the new vice ministers are seasoned bureaucrats with extensive experience in the science ministry and thus are expected to successfully lead the government's science and ICT policies. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines