Lotte sets up health care unit in Japan

Lotte Holdings has launched a health care media platform in Japan in line with its strategic initiative to strengthen its foothold in the health care sector.

Initially introduced as part of Lotte Group’s digital marketing efforts in 2020, Lotte transformed the platform into an independent media corporation on Feb. 1, now officially known as Lotte Medi Palette Co., Ltd.

The health care platform is fully funded by Lotte Holdings with 100 million Japanese yen ($664,000) and is represented by Kyosuke Sakai, who previously led the digital marketing division for Lotte’s confectionery business in Japan.

The initiative aligns with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin's emphasis on the health care sector as the company's next growth engine. During his address for the new year, Shin highlighted biotechnology, the metaverse, hydrogen energy and battery materials as the next areas for the company's future growth engine.

According to its official website, Lotte Medi Palette is a media platform dedicated to providing high-quality health care information tailored for everyday people under the slogan, "A Healthy Future Starts Here."

The platform's main content covers various health topics, including in-depth analysis on the symptoms and causes of anemia, as well as everyday tips for managing high blood pressure. Additionally, for those interested in these health concerns, the platform also introduces relevant products on online shopping malls such as Amazon and Rakuten.

Meanwhile, Lotte Group entered the health care industry in Korea with the establishment of Lotte Healthcare and Lotte Biologics in 2022.

Last year, Lotte Healthcare introduced Cazzle, a personalized health care platform service designed to analyze users' health data and provide insights into their health status.