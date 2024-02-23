Home

피터빈트

Sprinkles Cupcakes coming to Seoul

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 15:04

(Sprinkles' official website) (Sprinkles' official website)

Sprinkles Cupcakes, the famed cupcake specialist from California, is poised for a debut in the Korean market this year – its first venture beyond US borders, according to the company on Friday.

Sprinkles said it will introduce its trendy cupcakes, cookies and chocolate treats globally this year, with imminent expansions planned for Singapore and Malaysia as well.

For the upcoming Seoul store, the firm is expected to team up with Korean bakery giant SPC Samlip and US real estate developer Bridgeport Investments.

SPC, the force behind the nation’s No. 1 bakery chain Paris Baguette, has secured operational rights here for global brands including Baskin-Robbins and Shake Shack.

Established in 2005 in Beverly Hills, California, Sprinkles now boasts more than 70 locations throughout the US as well as 24-hour cupcake ATMs – the first of their kind having launched in 2021.

The cupcake bakery aims to inaugurate over 18 international stores from this year.

Commencing the global expansion journey in Korea, the bakery is slated to extend into Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.

