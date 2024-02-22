[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The company's new line of appliances was created ------- individuals who are physically handicapped due to injury.

(A) to

(B) at

(C) for

(D) of

해석

그 회사의 새 전기 제품 라인은 부상으로 인한 신체장애가 있는 사람들을 위해 제작되었다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

‘그 회사의 새 전기 제품 라인은 신체장애가 있는 사람들을 위해 제작되었다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~를 위해’의 뜻을 지닌 전치사 (C) for가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) to는 ‘~쪽으로, ~까지’, (B) at은 ‘~에서’, 그리고 (D) of는 ‘~의, ~에 대한’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

line (제품의) 라인 appliance 전기 제품, (가정용) 기기 create 제작하다, 만들다

individual 사람, 개인 physically handicapped 신체장애가 있는 injury 부상

2. As required by law, all areas of a building should be easily ------- to individuals who have disabilities or use wheelchairs.

(A) accessible

(B) impossible

(C) conceivable

(D) obtainable

해석

법률에 의해 요구된 대로, 건물의 모든 구역은 장애가 있거나 휠체어를 사용하는 사람들이 쉽게 출입할 수 있어야 한다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘건물의 모든 구역은 장애가 있거나 휠체어를 사용하는 사람들이 쉽게 출입할 수 있어야 한다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘출입할 수 있는, 접근이 가능한’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (A) accessible이 정답이다. 참고로 (B) impossible은 ‘불가능한, 있을 수 없는’, (C) conceivable은 ‘상상할 수 있는, 가능한’, (D) obtainable은 ‘입수할 수 있는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

require 요구하다 area 구역, 지역 easily 쉽게, 수월하게 individual 사람, 개인

disability 장애 wheelchair 휠체어

3. The quarterly planning session ------- to next week after the executive officer has returned from an important business trip.

(A) adjourned

(B) had adjourned

(C) will be adjourned

(D) is adjourning

해석

분기 별 기획 회의는 그 임원이 중요한 출장에서 돌아온 뒤인 다음 주로 연기될 것이다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기 문제

주어(The quarterly planning session)와 동사가 '분기 별 기획 회의가 연기되다' 라는 수동의 의미가 되어야 하므로 (C) will be adjourned가 정답이다.

어휘

quarterly 분기별의, 1년에 4회의 planning 기획, 계획 session 회의, 회기

executive officer 임원 adjourn ~을 연기하다, 미루다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(C) / (A) / (C)

