Dabeeo to bring AI to govt. mapping project

Spatial information firm Dabeeo has been chosen to participate in a government pilot project to enhance mapping here.

The AI corporation will participate in the "1:1,000 Topographic Map Enhancement" pilot project, which aims at completing more precise and accurate maps across South Korea than the current 1:5,000 maps, Dabeeo said Monday.

The pilot project is being conducted by South Korea’s National Geographic Information Institute in Seoul, Jeju Island, Yanggu-gun in Gangwon Province, Geumsan-gun in South Chungcheong Province and Gunwi-gun in North Gyeongsang Province.

While 11 companies are taking part in the project, Dabeeo is the only AI technology company among them.

Dabeeo will detect changes in buildings and roads in Geumsan and Gunwi with its AI change detection technology in the mapping project.

The company’s technology is expected to simplify cartographic processes and methodologies. The work will be done over 100 times faster at a lower cost, without causing an accuracy decline, compared to when it is done manually, according to Dabeeo.

Dabeeo has already worked on several public institutions' management tasks.

Daejeon City has used Dabeeo’s AI technology to detect changes in buildings in the city for three years. The company also has figured out trends in how endangered trees in national parks have changed.

"We will maximize our technological prowess to lead the innovation of the 1:1000 high-density electronic map project. We also plan to quickly expand into the global market, not limited to Korea," Dabeeo CEO Park Ju-hum told The Korea Herald.