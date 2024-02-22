[팟캐스트] (560) '환자의 존엄한 죽음을 도와줍니다,' 한국의 반응은?

At least 10 Koreans so far have made the final journey to Switzerland to die at such clinics. (123rf)

Where does Korea stand on assisted death?

기사 요약: 스위스 조력사망 단체들에 가입한 한국인 수는 약 300명, 헌법이 명시한 인간의 존엄과 가치에 대한 국가의 의식 수준은?

Myelitis patient, seeking a dignified exit from pain, challenges local laws criminalizing assisted suicide

[1] While South Korea criminalizes any form of assisted dying, at least 204 South Koreans, as of April 2023, have obtained membership for assisted dying facilities in Switzerland; Dignitas had 136 Korean members, Exit International had 55 and Lifecircle had 13, according to a report from local newspaper Seoul Shinmun. At least 10 Koreans so far have made the final journey to Switzerland to die at such clinics, the report said.

* criminalize 범인 취급하다, 불법화하다

* obtain 취득하다, 획득하다

[2] Kim Young-in, who has been living with complex regional pain syndrome since 2013, joined Dignitas in 2020. “Securing Dignitas's approval (for the assisted dying process) brought me peace,” he said. “What I feared was not death, but the endless pain. Knowing I have the option to end this pain, even as soon as tomorrow, grants me the ability to live today in peace."

* complex regional pain syndrome 복합부위통증증후군

* grant 승인[허락]하다

[3] There, a pressing question arises: Should Korea grant the same choice to myelitis patient Lee, and other people who are in great pain or are terminally ill?

* pressing 긴급한, 거절[무시]하기 힘든

* terminally 말기의, 불치의

[4] For South Korea to find an answer, the conversation is only just beginning according to Park Joong-cheol, a family medicine and hospice doctor at Incheon St. Mary's Hospital and author of “I Want a Kind Death.” “In Korea, there has been hardly any social discussion on these matters,” he pointed out.

* conversation 대화, 논의

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240218050080

