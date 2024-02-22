Will Posco’s new leadership pursue stability over change?

As former Posco President Chang In-hwa is poised to take on the Korean steel giant's chairmanship, how his leadership might impact on the group's innovation drive for eco-friendly, future material business remains in question.

Posco Holdings convened its regular board meeting on Wednesday, resolving to include the nominations of Posco Group's chair candidate and the executives of its major affiliates. If approved at the regular shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 21, Chang will officially assume the chair position of the nation's fifth-largest business group for the next three years.

Lee Si-woo, formerly the co-CEO of Posco's steelmaking unit alongside Vice Chairman Kim Hag-dong, will now assume full leadership of the steelmaker following Kim's decision to step down.

Former Posco Holdings President Chon Jung-son, who had previously been considered for the chairman position, has been selected as the CEO of Posco E&C, the group’s construction arm.

Lee Kye-in, currently serving as the chief officer of Posco International's global business unit, will now lead the group's trading and energy affiliate, having been promoted from vice president to president.

Posco Holdings Vice President Yoo Byung-ok has been chosen as the CEO of Posco Future M, the group’s chemical subsidiary specializing in battery materials.

With Chang's expertise in the steel industry, there are optimistic expectations about his ability to steer both the steel sector and the organization robustly and consistently. However, doubts have arisen about his capability to handle new materials and energy divisions, alongside the field of batteries, amid shareholder concerns over Posco Holdings' declining stock price.

Despite these concerns, the CEO Recommendation Committee evaluated Chang as the "most suitable candidate" capable of boldly addressing future challenges, after a series of interviews in early February. The Committee also judged that Chang possesses clear problem awareness regarding the group’s core businesses and is expected to contribute to leading technology-centered innovation.

Chang was a runner-up when current Chairman Choi Choi Jeong-woo was appointed in 2018. He has served as an adviser to Posco since his retirement as Posco's president in 2021, staying updated with a current business agenda.

Chang, 68, is a graduate of Seoul National University's Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering. He first entered Posco by joining the Research Institute of Industrial Science and Technology in 1988, following his doctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

Throughout his tenure, he has held diverse positions, serving as the director of the RIST Steel Structure Research Institute, heading Posco’s new business and steel marketing solutions departments, acting as the chief technology investment officer, overseeing the technical research labs and leading the steel production division.

He played a crucial role in establishing the group's overseas steel network and spearheaded initiatives such as being recognized as a "Lighthouse Factory" by the World Economic Forum at Davos 2019, marking the first time a Korean company receives acknowledgment for leading Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Since 2018, Chang has served as head of Posco, overseeing new business ventures and establishing marketing strategies for overseas steel networks.

During his tenure, he also advocated for future-oriented business directions, including the reorganization of the battery materials business within the new business domain.

Despite his efforts to lay the groundwork for a new business structure, stock prices and financial performances have been subpar during his tenure, with the pandemic hitting the globe.

Posco Holdings' stock price fell to below 150,000 won in March 2020, compared to approximately 350,000 won in March 2018. The stock price recovered to around 300,000 won in March 2021 upon Chang's retirement.

Concerns have been raised by Posco's largest shareholder, the National Pension Service, regarding the Committee's composition, are noted, but experts believe the influence of specific shareholders will be minimal, since Posco's stake exceeds 75 percent.

Given Chang's expertise in the steel industry, industry officials suggest that the battery materials business within the group may receive less emphasis in the future. In a recent media interview, Chang emphasized steel as "the essence of Posco" and hinted at adjustments in investment pace and focus on innovations in new steel technologies.

Based on these grounds, industry observers anticipate that the company will adjust its investment pace in battery materials and focus on innovations in new steel technologies like hydrogen-reduced steel.

Meanwhile, industry players are also keeping eyes on the potential for increased cooperation between Posco Group and Aekyung Group. Aekyung Group Chair Chang Young-shin is the aunt of Chang In-hwa.