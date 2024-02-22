Korea to advise working-from-home when dust levels high

The Ministry of Environment on Thursday announced that it would advise people to work from home whenever emergency dust reduction steps are taken, starting next month.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the Special Task Force Committee on Fine Dust will include a recommendation to telecommute or take a vacation when emergency dust reduction measures of fine dust are implemented in the "Total Response Plan for Spring Fine Dust," which the government is set to announce next week.

Under the Special Act on Particulate Matter Reduction and Management, which took effect in 2019, local governments are obliged to take emergency steps if the daily average level of PM 2.5 exceeds 50 micrograms per cubic meter. If the emergency measures are enforced, heads of local governments have to regulate the operation hours and use of coal power plants and other large-scale dust emitters. Construction sites must also be ordered to reduce operations.

In addition to those measures currently in place, telecommuting, minimizing travel and videoconferencing will be strongly encouraged starting in March, according to the Environment Ministry.

The burden on industry is not expected to be significant, as emergency dust reduction steps are only taken about 10 days a year, according to local reports.

The plan comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a response to fine dust.

Yoon said Tuesday, "This year's fine dust concentration is expected to be higher than previous years." He ordered relevant ministries to actively respond, saying, "Intensive preparations are necessary."

Fine dust comes from various sources, such as car exhaust and industrial pollution, but Korea is also affected by "yellow dust" storms from March to May.

The number of days that yellow dust is detected in Korea has been on the rise. According to data from the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences institute, the number of days that yellow dust was detected in Korea in March from 1991 to 2020 was nearly triple the corresponding figure from 1973 to 2000.

One reason for the sudden increase in yellow dust is thought to be the increase in temperature and decrease in precipitation in the Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolia Plateau, where yellow dust originates.

Korea's PM 2.5 standards are more relaxed than in other countries.

Authorities here have classified levels of PM 2.5 above 35 micrograms per cubic meter as "bad" and above 75 micrograms as "very bad." In comparison, the World Health Organization recommends keeping levels below 25 micrograms.