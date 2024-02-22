Stray Kids to meet fans in Korea, Japan

K-pop group Stray Kids will meet Korean and Japanese fans in spring.

The group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released the poster of Stray Kids' fourth official fan meeting dubbed "SKZ's Magic School" on its official social media.

The upcoming performance is the first fan meeting in about nine months after a performance held in July last year. "SKZ's Magic School" will be held from March 29 to 31 at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The last performance on March 31 will also be broadcast online through the live broadcasting platform Beyond LIVE. Viewers will need to purchase online tickets in advance to watch the performance online.

Stray Kids will visit their Japanese fans in April following meetings with fans in Korea. The octet will host "Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 SKZ Toy World" at Kyocera Dome Osaka on April 6 and 7, and at Belluna Dome in Saitama on April 27 and 28. This event is Stray Kids' first offline event in Japan.

Loved for their unique and energetic music, the eight-member group will appear at large overseas music festivals in the summer to interact with larger audiences after these fan meetings. The group will headline I-Days Milano, which will take place in the Ippodromo Snai San Siro in Milan, Italy, as well as BST Hyde Park in London on July 14 -- two firsts for a K-pop boy group.