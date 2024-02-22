National team's 'ping pong gate' comes to close after Son-Lee make up

Son Heung-min (left) and Lee Kang-in after South Korea's 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semifinal match at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Feb. 6, 2024. (Yonhap)

South Korea's soccer governing body said it was "overjoyed" over recent news that Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in of the national team have buried the hatchet after their highly-publicized quarrel during the Asian Cup 2023, seemingly putting an end to what the public and the local media dubbed "ping pong gate."

"After hearing the news (of Son-Lee's reconciliation), I was as happy and excited as if (the team) won in a tournament. ... As for whether the two players are selected (for the national team), we will discuss with the new head coach," said Chung Hae-sung, the recently-appointed head of the National Team Committee of the Korea Football Association.

Son and Lee were involved in a scuffle of an unspecified nature a day before the national team's 2-0 semifinal loss against Jordan in the Asian Cup in Qatar, resulting in Son dislocating a finger.

There had been speculations and unconfirmed reports concerning the scuffle, including what was said during the altercation. However, some details of the quarrel and what happened afterward have been confirmed by the KFA and the public statements of the players involved.

The row between two of the team's most important players came to light when UK media reported last week of the scuffle. According to the report, Lee and younger players of the team finished dinner quickly to play table tennis, but the team captain Son took issue and called them back to the dining area.

This led to an argument, with sources claiming "some disrespectful things were said to Son," and Son and Lee were physically involved with other players pulling them apart. It is unclear who the source was, as no member of the particular media outlet accompanied the national team during the Asian Cup.