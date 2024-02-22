No casualties reported after retaining wall collapses at Taean apartment

Most Popular
No casualties reported after retaining wall collapses at Taean apartmentBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Feb. 22, 2024 - 13:48
A retaining wall at an apartment complex in Taean-gun, South Chungcheong Province, collapsed at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, with no deaths or injuries reported.
According to local emergency services, structural damage to the 20-meter wall caused blocks of concrete to fall and destroy nine cars in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
A resident of the apartment wrote in an online posting that the building's management personnel notified the residents to remove their cars from the parking lot. "I thought to myself 'why aren't they calling us individually, or issuing a public announcement in the middle of the night. Then I looked outside and saw fire engines and a police line (in the parking lot)," he wrote.
Local police are still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the wall collapse.
