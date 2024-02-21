Illegal immigrant takes 7-hour bike ride to rob pensioner in her home

South Korean police said Wednesday it is investigating a 32-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a 70-something woman living in a rural home, some 65 kilometers away from the city of Daegu where the suspect was living.

According to Changnyeong Police Station, the suspect rode on a bicycle for seven hours from his home to invade the victim's home in Daehap-myeon, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 9 p.m. last Thursday. Police said he threatened her with a weapon and took a little over 3 million won ($2,250) in cash and gift certificates.

Police caught him Tuesday at a studio apartment in Buk-gu, Daegu.

Investigators found that the suspect is a Uzbek national whose visa for studying Korean language expired in 2018. The suspect told police that he committed the crime to cover his living expenses.

The suspect had visited Daehap-myeon several times for work, which allowed him to gather information about the village.

Police plan to request an arrest warrant for the suspect, on charges of special robbery, stipulated by Article 334 of the Criminal Act. The nighttime robbery of someone at home while using a weapon is punishable by at least five years in prison.