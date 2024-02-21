[Photo News] Naver at Saudi tech show

Naver said Wednesday it is set to participate in the upcoming Leading Edge Arab Platforms exhibition, affectionately called the Saudi Arabian version of the CES, the world's largest tech show. Naver will join at the invitation of Saudi Arabian Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah Alswaha, who visited Naver's second headquarters 1784 in October. Under the theme of "Global Tech Convergence Company," the IT giant will set up an exhibition booth and boast the homegrown cutting-edge technologies of its second data center, Gak Sejong, using augmented reality technology, as well as artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud technology, during the four-day run. The show kicks off March 4. (Naver)