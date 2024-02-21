[Photo News] Naver at Saudi tech show

Most Popular
-
1
[News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
-
2
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
-
3
'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
-
4
N. Korean missile used against Ukraine contained US, European parts: CNN
-
5
Timothee Chalamet to shoot local shows in Seoul to promote ‘Dune: Part Two’
-
6
Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions
-
7
Korean Air to finalize Asiana cargo biz sale by October
-
8
[Graphic News] S. Korea places 32nd in global corruption ranking
-
9
Number of surgeries halved as hospitals suffer from strike
-
10
More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads
[Photo News] Naver at Saudi tech showBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 21, 2024 - 15:15
Naver said Wednesday it is set to participate in the upcoming Leading Edge Arab Platforms exhibition, affectionately called the Saudi Arabian version of the CES, the world's largest tech show. Naver will join at the invitation of Saudi Arabian Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah Alswaha, who visited Naver's second headquarters 1784 in October. Under the theme of "Global Tech Convergence Company," the IT giant will set up an exhibition booth and boast the homegrown cutting-edge technologies of its second data center, Gak Sejong, using augmented reality technology, as well as artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud technology, during the four-day run. The show kicks off March 4. (Naver)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Number of surgeries halved as hospitals suffer from strike
-
More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads
-
Past successes behind doctors' confidence