Mirae Asset Global X names Goldman veteran as new CEO

Mirae Asset Global Investments announced Wednesday that it has named Ryan O'Connor, the former global head of ETF products at Goldman Sachs, as the new CEO of its US-based exchange-traded fund subsidiary, Global X.

The latest appointment comes after a thorough selection process within Global X's recent strategic repositioning following its acquisition by Mirae Asset Global Investments in 2018, the company added.

Starting on April 8, the new head of Global X will be tasked with enhancing the brand value and implementing strategic business plans for new innovative growth.

Before joining Global X, O’Connor held pivotal roles over 17 years in the US ETF industry, working at Goldman Sachs and State Street Global Advisors. His tenure at Goldman Sachs was marked by his instrumental role in overseeing product development and operations within the ETF space.

Global X said that the appointment of the new CEO marks a significant milestone for both him and the company. With his deep understanding of global markets and ETFs, O'Connor is well-equipped to lead Global X into its next phase of growth and solidify its position as a leading player in the industry, according to the company.

As of the end of January, Global X's assets under management stood at approximately 56 trillion won ($42 billion).

“Mirae Asset continues to view Global X as an innovator and a critical part of its growth and success,” said Park Hyeon-joo, founder and global strategy officer of Mirae Asset Financial Group. “Now is the right time to bring in new leadership. He is eager to bring his ETF industry experience and strategic, growth-oriented mindset to Global X, and we are excited to have him on board to help take the business to its next level.”