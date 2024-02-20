Yoon accepts resignation of gender equality minister

Most Popular
Yoon accepts resignation of gender equality ministerBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 20, 2024 - 22:02
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook, officials said, six months after she offered to step down over the failed Scout jamboree.
Kim offered to resign in September to take responsibility for the mismanagement of the 25th World Scout Jamboree the previous month but was retained pending a replacement.
Yoon had tapped Kim Haeng, a former member of the ruling People Power Party's interim leadership panel, as the new gender minister, but she withdrew herself from consideration during the parliamentary confirmation process amid a slew of controversies.
Multiple officials at the presidential office told Yonhap News Agency that Yoon does not plan to name a replacement and will have the vice minister take over the outgoing minister's duties in an acting capacity.
Abolishing the gender equality ministry was one of Yoon's campaign pledges.
