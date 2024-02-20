Yoon to soon accept resignation of gender equality minister: officials

Most Popular
Yoon to soon accept resignation of gender equality minister: officialsBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 20, 2024 - 20:18
President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to soon accept the resignation offer of Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook, officials said Tuesday.
Kim offered to resign in September to take responsibility for the mismanagement of the 25th World Scout Jamboree the previous month but was retained pending a replacement.
Yoon had tapped Kim Haeng, a former member of the ruling People Power Party's interim leadership panel, as the new gender minister, but she withdrew herself from consideration during the parliamentary confirmation process amid a slew of controversies.
Multiple officials at the presidential office told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that Yoon will soon accept the minister's resignation without naming a replacement and have the vice minister take over her duties in an acting capacity.
Abolishing the gender equality ministry was one of Yoon's campaign pledges.
