Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout

    Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout
  2. 2

    Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment

    Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment
  3. 3

    Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning

    Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
  4. 4

    [News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?

    [News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
  5. 5

    Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility

    Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility
  1. 6

    Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)

    Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)
  2. 7

    Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action

    Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action
  3. 8

    'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools

    'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
  4. 9

    Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM

    Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM
  5. 10

    [Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?

    [Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?
지나쌤

Yoon to soon accept resignation of gender equality minister: officials

By Yonhap

Published : Feb. 20, 2024 - 20:18

    • Link copied

Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks during an event on Feb. 1 in Seoul. (Yonhap) Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks during an event on Feb. 1 in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to soon accept the resignation offer of Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook, officials said Tuesday.

Kim offered to resign in September to take responsibility for the mismanagement of the 25th World Scout Jamboree the previous month but was retained pending a replacement.

Yoon had tapped Kim Haeng, a former member of the ruling People Power Party's interim leadership panel, as the new gender minister, but she withdrew herself from consideration during the parliamentary confirmation process amid a slew of controversies.

Multiple officials at the presidential office told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that Yoon will soon accept the minister's resignation without naming a replacement and have the vice minister take over her duties in an acting capacity.

Abolishing the gender equality ministry was one of Yoon's campaign pledges.

More from Headlines