Yoon to soon accept resignation of gender equality minister: officials

Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks during an event on Feb. 1 in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to soon accept the resignation offer of Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook, officials said Tuesday.

Kim offered to resign in September to take responsibility for the mismanagement of the 25th World Scout Jamboree the previous month but was retained pending a replacement.

Yoon had tapped Kim Haeng, a former member of the ruling People Power Party's interim leadership panel, as the new gender minister, but she withdrew herself from consideration during the parliamentary confirmation process amid a slew of controversies.

Multiple officials at the presidential office told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that Yoon will soon accept the minister's resignation without naming a replacement and have the vice minister take over her duties in an acting capacity.

Abolishing the gender equality ministry was one of Yoon's campaign pledges.