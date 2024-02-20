[Photo News] Triple crown for Ioniq 5 N

Most Popular
[Photo News] Triple crown for Ioniq 5 NBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 20, 2024 - 18:01
The Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai Motor's high-performance electric vehicle, has won the Korea Automobile Journalists Association's 2024 Car of the Year award, the association announced Tuesday. On top of winning the highest overall award, the Ioniq 5 N also claimed the awards for EV of the Year and Performance of the Year as well. The Korean-made EV edged out the BMW New 5 Series, Kia EV9, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Genesis GV80 Coupe to take the top honor. KAJA comprises some 200 auto journalists from 58 media outlets. (KAJA)
Korea Herald
