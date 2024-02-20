[Herald Interview] Kim Ji-eun dedicates 'Dear Collector' to friends, art lovers

"Dear Collector," written by Kim Ji-eun and published by Art Books (Art Books) "Dear Collector," written by Kim Ji-eun and published by Art Books (Art Books)

It is art that "collects people," rather than people who collect art, says Kim Ji-eun, who holds the belief that people are connected through sharing art and their personal tastes. It took almost four years for the former anchorperson to release her 549-page book, “Dear Collector,” as her idea for the project first arose during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period of unprecedented isolation, Kim sought to make connections with other people, she recalled. Kim, who had started to collect art in 1992, reached out to friends in the US and South Korea who shared her particular passion. “I have friends who feel they are connected to each other through art,” said Kim in an interview with The Korea Herald on Feb. 2 in Seoul. “We could not visit each other (during the pandemic), so I wanted to know how those friends were overcoming that difficult period and how we could communicate through art.”

Kim Ji-eun (Kim Ji-eun) Kim Ji-eun (Kim Ji-eun)

Kim started her career as an anchorperson for MBC in 1992. She remembers the first work of art she collected -- it was a piece by Kwak Nam-sin, which she purchased within a year of saving up. Kim's passion for art led her to pursue a master's degree in art at Hongik University and at Christie’s Education in New York. “Dear Collector” details the various stories of 21 of Kim's friends, inviting readers into their homes and introducing 460 unique works of art. As they delve into the book, readers may feel as if they are touring the collectors' own space and that they have formed a strong bond with each of them. “Many friends told me they could overcome the challenges in their life during the pandemic by looking at the artworks in their homes,” Kim said.

Linda Rosen's living room shows paintings by George Condo and Nicholas Party. (Paul Roh) Linda Rosen's living room shows paintings by George Condo and Nicholas Party. (Paul Roh)