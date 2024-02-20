Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. (File Pool Photo via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a gift of a Russia-produced car exclusively "for his personal use," North Korean state media reported Tuesday. The South Korean government decried the gift as a breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

The Rodong Sinmun, which primarily targets internal audiences as North Korea's most widely circulated newspaper, featured the news on its front page without disclosing specifics about the vehicle gifted to Kim, including its manufacturer and brand.

The newspaper reported that the gift was delivered to Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader and vice director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, along with Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Party Central Committee, on Sunday.

At a delivery event, Kim Yo-jong said the "gift sent by President Putin to Comrade Kim Jong-un serves as a clear manifestation of the special relations of friendship forged between the leaders of the DPRK and Russia and is the finest gift," according to the Rodong Sinmun.

The DPRK is an abbreviation for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim Yo-jong also "courteously conveyed Comrade Kim Jong-un's expression of gratitude toward comrade President Putin to the Russian side."

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea prohibit the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of luxury items, such as luxury automobiles, to North Korea.

"Therefore, providing such item is considered a violation of sanctions on North Korea," a senior official at the Unification Ministry, who wished to remain anonymous, said during a closed-door briefing.

The ban on luxury goods was first introduced in Resolution 1718 in 2006. It was further reaffirmed in subsequent UNSC resolutions on North Korea in 2016 and 2017. UNSC Resolution 2397, adopted in 2017, also introduced a ban on the supply, sale or transfer to North Korea of all transportation vehicles.