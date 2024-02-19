Sorol Art Museum enlivens Gangneung with illuminating architecture, Lucio Fontana exhibition

Sorol Art Museum opened its doors to the public in Gangwon Province last week, revealing its much-anticipated architecture designed by Meier Partners and presenting the first-ever exhibition of art master Lucio Fontana (1899-1968) in South Korea.

Pioneering contemporary artist Fontana is known for artistic attempts to overcome the limitations of the flatness inherent in traditional painting.

Located in the center of the coastal city of Gangneung -- one of the most scenic regions in Korea with a dramatic sea and mountain backdrop -- the museum was inspired by traditional Korean architecture, featuring a central courtyard. The complex was designed by Meier Partners, an American architecture firm founded by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier, whose portfolio is widely known for geometric designs and the color white.

“The design vision was to create a modest but lyrical composition incised into this spectacular landscape that would become the perfect backdrop for art and remain forever memorable to all who visit,” said Yeon Duk-ho, design partner in charge of Meier Partners.