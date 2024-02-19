Decade after UN report, NK human rights 'worst in world': Turner

North Koreans pay respect to the statues of former late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang on Feb. 16 in this photo carried by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. The event came on the occasion of the 82nd birthday of the North's former late leader Kim Jong-il. (Yonhap)

The human rights situation in North Korea has remained the worst in the world, even 10 years after the UN released its first report unveiling systematic human rights abuses and violations by the North Korean regime, the US special envoy for North Korean human rights said Monday.

One defector, however, asserted that North Korean people have started to adopt the notion of "human rights violations," attributing this shift to the international community's concerted efforts to shed light on and address human rights issues in North Korea.

"The human rights crisis and the suffering of the North Korean people has gone on too long," Ambassador Julie Turner said in a video message delivered at the "Seoul Freedom Forum for North Korean Human Rights."

Turner emphasized that there has been minimal progress since the release of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in North Korea's comprehensive 400-page report on February 17, 2014.

The UN report, for the first time, meticulously documented the brutality of the North Korean regime and concluded that the regime is committing "systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations."

The report also said that the fact that North Korea "has for decades pursued policies involving crimes that shock the conscience of humanity raises questions about the inadequacy of the response of the international community."

"These words continue to ring true. The human rights situation in the DPRK remains among the worst in the world. COVID has only allowed the regime to further its control and repression," Turner told participants, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Turner emphasized the importance of member States following through on the COI's recommendations, delivering a direct message to China regarding the imperative to refrain from forcibly repatriating North Korean defectors to their home country.

"And to that end, the US continues to call upon all member states including the People's Republic of China to abide by the principle of non-refoulement," Turner said.

Turner also said, "Now is the time to double down on increasing the free flow of independent information into the DPRK to help equip the citizenry with the information that they still crave."