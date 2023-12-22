LG Electronics opens experience zone targeting 'Doi Moi' generation in Vietnam

Most Popular
LG Electronics opens experience zone targeting 'Doi Moi' generation in VietnamBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 14:22
LG Electronics said Friday it has launched an experience zone, called “Another Saigon,” in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, targeting young customers amid growing demand for premium home appliances.
Vietnam's market economy has experienced a rejuvenation driven by the "Doi Moi" generation — individuals born after the country initiated political reforms in 1986 to establish a socialist market economy.
Given the younger generation's greater familiarity with social media and appreciation for foreign brands and culture, LG has chosen to actively promote the company's "Life's Good" tagline in that market. The tagline conveys an optimistic message about a better life and future, according to the company.
The five-floor space offers various customer experiences, ranging from LG's high-end Objet Collection’s spatial interior design to the Korean tech giant’s MoodUP refrigerator with color-changing LED door panels.
It also showcases LG’s environmental, social and governance performance. Visitors can explore AeroFurniture, which practices a circular economy by applying recycled plastic materials to the product’s exterior, as well as the steam closet Styler lineup that manages clothing without detergents or other chemicals.
There is also a space where visitors can play shooting games with LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors and an exhibition zone that showcases the technology of the home appliance giant's key home appliances components, including compressors and motors used in its washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners.
LG has collaborated with local brands there to sell eco-friendly laundry bangs and drinks made with fair trade ingredients.
The home appliance giant has been operating various offline experience spaces on home turf to promote LG’s premium home appliances.
The company unveiled a new experiential venue named "Ground 220" in Seoul last week. Centered around the theme of "My Routinary Life," the space is designed for the younger generation to craft and exchange their daily routines, showcasing how LG products seamlessly integrate into their lives.
“We will expand our customer experience space so that overseas customers can experience the differentiated value provided by LG premium home appliances,” said Kim Sung-jae, leader of LG’s H&A sales and marketing division.
