LG Electronics opens experience zone targeting 'Doi Moi' generation in Vietnam

LG Electronics said Friday it has launched an experience zone, called “Another Saigon,” in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, targeting young customers amid growing demand for premium home appliances.

Vietnam's market economy has experienced a rejuvenation driven by the "Doi Moi" generation — individuals born after the country initiated political reforms in 1986 to establish a socialist market economy.

Given the younger generation's greater familiarity with social media and appreciation for foreign brands and culture, LG has chosen to actively promote the company's "Life's Good" tagline in that market. The tagline conveys an optimistic message about a better life and future, according to the company.

The five-floor space offers various customer experiences, ranging from LG's high-end Objet Collection’s spatial interior design to the Korean tech giant’s MoodUP refrigerator with color-changing LED door panels.

It also showcases LG’s environmental, social and governance performance. Visitors can explore AeroFurniture, which practices a circular economy by applying recycled plastic materials to the product’s exterior, as well as the steam closet Styler lineup that manages clothing without detergents or other chemicals.